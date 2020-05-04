Rishi Kapoor Almost Rejected Kabhie Kabhie & It Had To Do Something With Neetu Kapoor's Role!

Rishi Kapoor Almost Turned Down Kabhie Kabhie Because Of This Shocking Reason

In his autobiography, 'Khullam Khulla', the evergreen star confessed, "I've mentioned earlier that I was reluctant to do Kabhi Kabhie in the beginning because I had been warned against working with Amitabh Bachchan. The second reason was that I felt Neetu had a more prominent role than I did. That's why I had said to Yash Chopra, if you want me to do the film, give me Neetu's role. Naturally, Yash-ji was confused."

Finally, Rishi Kapoor Agreed To Do The Film

The superstar revealed that he agreed to work in Kabhie Kabhie, only after his uncle Shashi Kapoor intervened, giving Rishi-Neetu fans got one more reason to cheer!

From Reel To Real Love Story

Reportedly, Rishi fell in love with Neetu during the filming of Kabhie Kabhie. Post shooting their scenes together in Kashmir for the film, the actor went to Paris to shoot for 'Barood'.

It was then, he started missing Neetu and wrote her a telegram that read, ‘Ye Sikhni badi yaad aati hai'. An elated Neetu showed the telegram to Yash and Pamela Chopra. Back then, Rishi, who was commitment-phobic, told Neetu, "I'll only date you, I'll never get married to you."

However, their love proved to be too strong and five years after they began dating, they tied the knot.

Rishi Kapoor's Candid Confession

The actor revealed in his memoir, 'Khullam Khulla' that he personally never liked his songs.

He wrote, "I must admit that I was often hopelessly wrong in my initial reactions to some of these chartbusters. I remember Boney Kapoor coming to meet me, brimming with excitement, with a recording of ‘Om shanti om' in Karz. I gave Boney an earful, saying what a lousy number it was and wondering how Laxmikant-Pyarelal could come up with such a number for me."