When Rani Mukerji Gave A Shocking Reply On Being Asked About The Fate Of Salman's Hello Brother

Rani Mukerji On Being Asked About Her Expectations From Hello Brother

During one of the interview sessions, when Rani was asked about her expectations from Hello Brother, she said that she does not keep any expectations from any films because everyone works hard. The fact that it will work or not is dependent upon the audiences.

Rani's Statement Stands Relevant In Today's Times As Well

The actress further added how she thinks it is all up to the audience. If they want to accept the film at that given time or not, and that it is not something that one can tell. She even stated that when one makes a film, it is always done with a positive approach.

Rani Was All Praise For Director Sohail Khan

She said, "Working with Sohail has brought me very close to him as a friend. I really like Sohail as a person and he is great as a director. He's got such a good and cool temperament which you get to see really less in the directors. Because for a director, he has so much on his head, so much of tension like he is the captain of the ship. But Sohail is so relaxed and he is so cool, it's unbelievable. He's got a very good temperament."

The Actress Called Co-Star Salman Khan A Sweet Person

When asked about her experience working with Salman Khan, Rani said in the interview, "Salman Khan is best at his thing. There is nothing to talk about his stardom. He is very big, as a person also he is very helpful very sweet person."