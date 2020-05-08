When Rani Mukerji Gave A Shocking Reply On Being Asked About The Fate Of Salman's Hello Brother
Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan worked together in many films, and their enchanting chemistry made many skip a heartbeat. One of the movies where they shared screen space together, is the 1999 Bollywood comedy film Hello Brother. Directed by Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan, the entertainer also starred Arbaaz Khan.
Recently, we came across a throwback interview during the film's promotions, where the leading lady Rani Mukerji, gave an expected reply on being asked about her expectations from the film.
Rani Mukerji On Being Asked About Her Expectations From Hello Brother
During one of the interview sessions, when Rani was asked about her expectations from Hello Brother, she said that she does not keep any expectations from any films because everyone works hard. The fact that it will work or not is dependent upon the audiences.
Rani's Statement Stands Relevant In Today's Times As Well
The actress further added how she thinks it is all up to the audience. If they want to accept the film at that given time or not, and that it is not something that one can tell. She even stated that when one makes a film, it is always done with a positive approach.
Rani Was All Praise For Director Sohail Khan
She said, "Working with Sohail has brought me very close to him as a friend. I really like Sohail as a person and he is great as a director. He's got such a good and cool temperament which you get to see really less in the directors. Because for a director, he has so much on his head, so much of tension like he is the captain of the ship. But Sohail is so relaxed and he is so cool, it's unbelievable. He's got a very good temperament."
The Actress Called Co-Star Salman Khan A Sweet Person
When asked about her experience working with Salman Khan, Rani said in the interview, "Salman Khan is best at his thing. There is nothing to talk about his stardom. He is very big, as a person also he is very helpful very sweet person."
Rani Mukerji Reveals The Reason Why She Fell In Love With Aditya Chopra & We Agree With Her!
EXCLUSIVE! Rani Mukerji: Actors Should Retire When They Don't Feel Challenged In Films