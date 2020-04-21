Rani Mukerji Reveals The Reason Why She Fell In Love With Aditya Chopra & We Agree With Her!

Unlike most Bollywood celebrities who wear their hearts on their sleeves and go over-the-top with their PDA, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have always kept their relationship low-key and refrained from joining social media.

In fact, in one of her old interviews, Rani revealed that she fell in love with the Yash Raj Films honcho because of him being extremely private.

The Mardaani 2 actress told a news channel, "For Adi, I feel if he was to be like Karan Johar, I don't think I'd have fallen in love with him. Karan is everywhere, he is so social and he is the life of a party. Every day he is doing something or the other. The thing with me is that I need my family at home."

Emphasizing on why she doesn't want a better-half who is socially busy, she said, "I am a very family-oriented person, I would go mad if my husband was working; as it is half the time he is in the studio. Imagine, him having a social life beyond his films. Half the time, I would not get to see him. I am very happy and content that he (Aditya Chopra) is not a social person. After his work, he comes back home to me."

She further added, "The reason why I fell in love with my husband was because he is extremely private. For me, after being in the industry for so many years, he was one person I really respected. It is very difficult to respect people in the fraternity as you know the inside and out of everything. So, Adi was one of those rare people who I really respected, who I still respect, because of his ethos, work pattern and the way he is. Because I am private myself, it makes us a really good couple because we are very happy going nowhere."

Well, in the digital age where people flaunt their love on social media, we must say, this reclusive couple stands out from the crowd.

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy on April 21, 2014. The actress gave birth to their daughter, Adira in December 2015 and made her comeback in films with Hichki in 2018.

