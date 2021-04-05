Arbaaz Khan: I Have Never Kept Tabs On Malaika, Landed Up On Her Sets Or Kept Calling Her Insanely [Throwback]

Arbaaz On Malaika

In 2010, while speaking to Filmfare Arbaaz had said, "We've been married for 15 years. Before that we had a five-year courtship. As a boyfriend and as a husband I've never kept tabs on Malaika, landed up on her sets or kept calling her up insanely. I believe in giving the other person the freedom to be."

Arbaaz Was A Liberal Husband

In the same interview, Arbaaz had admitted that he never imposed any restriction on Malaika's career, and was always supportive of her decisions related to her career.

"Very early in life I realised there's no point in stopping the other person from doing what they like because they will do it anyway. Malaika knows me well and also what I like and what I dislike. We know we'll never cross that line. We give each other space and the freedom of choice," had said the Dabangg actor.

Arbaaz On Why He Never Interfered In Malaika's Career Decisions

While explaining why he never believed in stopping someone from doing what they like, Arbaaz had said, "The minute I stop her from doing something, she'll also try to stop me. Like if I tell her to stop being friends with someone, she too will turn around and tell me, ‘I don't like that friend of yours, he can't come home'. And the cycle continues."

Cut To Present...

Malaika and Arbaaz might have parted ways, but the duo has immense respect for each other. After announcing their separation, not even once the duo spoke ill about each other.

Well, the duo surely believes in 'live and let live'.