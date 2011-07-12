 »   »   » ameesha patel

Courtesy: IndiaFM

Monday, August 21, 2006

Quite contrary to her onscreen image, actress Amisha Patel has been accused of abusing and threatening an Air India employee. It happened so that Amisha along with a friend was flying to the United States, on Friday. She wanted her friend's seat to be upgraded to first class. However, the airline employee could not do so. Amisha then reportedly used foul language and threatened to get the employee fired.

The employee has lodged a police complaint against her. After the entire commotion, her friend was finally upgraded. The two then flew first class. Air India has ordered an internal enquiry into the matter.

