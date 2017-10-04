 »   »   » LOVE TRIANGLE! 'Brothers' Varun Dhawan & Aditya Roy Kapur To Fall For Alia Bhatt In 'Shiddat'?

Abhishek Verman's tentatively titled Shiddat have been in the news for the longest time for its star cast. While the makers are yet to do an official announcement, we have some interesting updates for you on this film.

Varun Dhawan & Aditya Roy Kapur To Play Siblings? A DNA report stated that Shiddat is a family drama and has Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur playing brothers. The daily quoted a source as saying, "Varun and Aditya will be playing brothers in the film, while Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt will play their parents. The two brothers will have a strained relationship throughout the film." The Film Is Set In Indo-Pak Partition Era Reportedly, Shiddat is set in the Indo-Pak partition era. The source further added, "Designer Manish Malhotra has already started planning designs for the cast from that era. The '40s will be recreated and a huge set will be built in the city to shoot the film." How The Idea For Shiddat Germinated Earlier, a source close to the development had revealed to Mumbai Mirror that the idea of this movie which is touted to be a partition drama germinated from Karan's dad, the late Yash Johar. It remained an unfulfilled dream till Karan handed over the baton to his protégé Abhishek Verman. A Love Triangle? The grapevine is abuzz with news that the film will be a love triangle. "While Varun and Aditya play brothers, Alia is the bone of contention between them. So it's a love triangle as well." When Manish Malhotra Let The Cat Out Of The Bag It was ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra who let out the news. He was quoted as saying to Pinkvilla, "I am working on a period film starring Varun and Alia, Sanjay Dutt, Sridevi, Aditya Roy Kapur, so that's a big cast." He Is Excited For This Period Film Malhotra had quipped, "I am very excited to be starting this new period film for my favourite Alia, it is a period film of a period I feel close to, It is during partition between 1945 to 1947." On The Other Hand, Varun Keeps Mum Recently when Varun was quizzed about the film, he refused to spill the beans.

