 »   »   » B'FUL PICTURES! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Twins With Aaradhya On Her Birthday; Spotted At Siddhivinayak

B'FUL PICTURES! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Twins With Aaradhya On Her Birthday; Spotted At Siddhivinayak

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns a year older today, the gorgeous actress stepped out of her house to seek blessing on her birthday.

INSIDE PICS: Katrina Chills With AbRam In Alibaug Ahead Of SRK's B'day!

She was spotted at Siddhivinayak temple along with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Brinda Rai. The mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in white and their pictures are just beautiful. Have a look at it below..

Aishwarya Spotted With Aaradhya

Aishwarya Spotted With Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was snapped outside Siddhivinayak temple in Dadar today afternoon with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Don't You Agree With Us?

Don't You Agree With Us?

Even in simple white-coloured attires, the mother-daughter looked simply beautiful.

They're Goals!

They're Goals!

Do we even need to mention that Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya Bachchan never fail to give mother-daughter goals.

Aishwarya Rai Turns 44

Aishwarya Rai Turns 44

Earlier, a source reported an entertainment portal that, "Aishwarya wasn't even keen on ringing in her birthday but her mother insisted that she do this, given that her father always loved celebrating such special days."

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan. The film also casts Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Story first published: Wednesday, November 1, 2017, 19:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 1, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos