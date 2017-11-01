 »   »   » UFF, THESE PICTURES! Katrina Kaif Chills With AbRam In Alibaug Ahead Of Shahrukh Khan's Birthday!

Tomorrow (November 2, 2017), Shahrukh Khan will be celebrating his 52nd birthday and the Superstar along with his family and close friends, has already reached Alibaug.
Apart from Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Shweta Bachchan, Shahrukh-Gauri was also accompanied by Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra and you gotta see their pictures.
Katrina-Alia With AbRam
"Photobombed by Abram! Girls just wanna have fun!!!," captioned Karan Johar, while sharing this picture on his Instagram page.
Epic!
"All set for birthday boy @iamsrk .. trust the actors to start posing #Alibag," wrote Farah Khan, while sharing this group picture on her Instagram page.
SRK Clicks A Pic Of Farah & Karan
"It isn't everyday that u get ur pic clicked by ace photographer @iamsrk n @aliaabhatt clicks him clicking us @karanjohar #rich #Alibag #birthdayboy," wrote Farah Khan.
What A Candid Picture
"Spot who's who! party time," wrote Gauri Khan.
Katrina & Alia
Katrina Kaif & Alia Bhatt look drop dead gorgeous as they get clicked by Sidharth Malhotra.
KJo With SRK
KJo captioned the picture as saying, "When I was the one posing instead of @iamsrk ! FYI he can put any photographer out of business!"
Farah With Sid
"What an #ittefaq! @s1dofficial n me #twinning en route Alibag! Chopper courtesy @karanjohar #rich," wrote Farah Khan.
Story first published: Wednesday, November 1, 2017, 18:21 [IST]
