 »   »   » The CUTEST Picture Ever! First Snap Of Ranbir Kapoor With Taimur Ali Khan Is Damn Adorable!

Taimur Ali Khan VIDEO with Ranbir Kapoor on Christmas Brunch is must watch | FilmiBeat

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's little munchkin recently attended the Christmas celebrations at Shashi Kapoor's residence. Clad in green t-shirt with Snowman print, Taimur looked really adorable.

And this is the first time the star kid was pictured with his uncle Ranbir Kapoor. And we must tell you that this is one of the cutest pictures of Taimur Ali Khan.

Look Who Posted This Picture Neetu Kapoor shared this picture with her fans and wrote, ''The 🌟 of the Christmas lunch ❤️❤️❤️❤️.'' Well, we totally agree with her. Lovely Picture Karisma is seen here with her children, Samiera and Kiaan, with Taimur and Krishna Raj Kapoor. Karisma shared the picture with the caption, "With the grand lady 👵🏼 #greatgrandma#greatgrandkids💕💕#christmascheer🎄🎶🎄#familylunch." Inside Picture Karisma Kapoor shared one more inside picture from the family function and posted, ''#christmaslunch🎄🎉☃🎁#family❤️.'' Here's One More The youngsters of the family are posing together for a picture. Karisma wrote,'' #cousins❤️with the #cutie❤️#christmascheer🎄#familylunch#funtimealways.'' Taimur With His Uncles The Kapoor cousin pictured having fun with cutie Taimur. Armaan Jain posted this picture and captioned it, ''Merry Christmas lil T 🎅🏻.'' Taimur's First Steps Before attending the lunch, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan posed with the paparazzi with chotte nawab Taimur Ali Khan. Fans Are Crazy For Taimur A fan club wrote, ''#TaimurAliKhan is SUPER CUTE with that #Snowman #sweater! #Baby's day out with #SaifAliKhan and #KareenaKapoor! 😍☃😘 #Saifeena #Christmas!.''

On a related note, recently in an interview Kareena Kapoor told Pinkvilla that after Taimur's birth, she realised the real meaning of love,'''My whole heart and mind is full of my son, and just pure love for my child. I never thought that I could have loved anyone more than my sister, my dad and my mom. But when I held Taimur in my arms for the first time, I don't think I loved before that.''

In another interview she said, "Every month [with Taimur] is going to be different. I think he is a perfect mix of Saif and me, more so like me, of a Kapoor, I think so. I think he looks exactly like my dad, because I think I look like my dad. He is more like my dad."

"Saif and I keep arguing that he is more like a Pataudi and I am like no, he is like a Kapoor. But of course his gorgeous sea blue eyes which he has taken from my grandfather and Lolo and that is amazing. I think it's going to be a beautiful journey."

