Did You Know Taimur Ali Khan Shares His Birthday With THIS FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Winner?

Taimur Ali Khan, who is one of the most popular star kids in tinsel town, will turn a year older on Tuesday (December 20). Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's elder son enjoys a significant fan following despite his young age. He is considered as internet's most favourite kid as his photos and videos go viral in no time.

TAIMUR ALI KHAN SHARES HIS BIRTHDAY WITH...

The star kid, who will celebrate his sixth birthday tomorrow, shares his birthday with one of the most popular footballers in the world. We are talking about Kylian Mbappe, who played a big role in taking France to the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The 23-year-old Mbappe became the first player since Geoff Hurst to score a hattrick in the FIFA World Cup. The ace footballer won the Golden Boot award as he scored 8 goals in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Mbappe, who has been trending since the finals of the football World Cup took place, will turn 24 tomorrow.

KAREENA SHARES TAIMUR'S PIC A DAY BEFORE BIRTHDAY

On Monday (December 19), the Bollywood diva treated the fans with an adorable snap of her son along a cute note. The little munchkin can be seen savouring his favourite dessert in the picture that was clicked by his dearest mumma. His cute expression will definitely win your hearts.

"This family's love for croissant continues.. Going for it. One day to go. Mera Tim Tim ka birthday," Kareena Kapoor wrote as she shared the photo on his official Instagram handle. Masi Karisma Kapoor, bua Saba Ali Khan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped comments on the post, gushing over the heartwarming photo.

Within a few hours, the photo went viral on the internet. Are we surprised? Of course not. We are well aware about Taimur's popularity.

TAIMUR BIRTHDAY PLANS

Kareena, Saif Ali Khan and their two kids- Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan are busy enjoying a dreamy vacation in the United Kingdom. Before jetting off to London, Bebo hosted a pre-birthday bash for her elder son, which was attended by the likes of Neha Dhupia and Babita Kapoor.

From gorging on pizzas to enjoying with her girl gang, Kareena Kapoor had a blast during the party. Interestingly, she opted for a Star War-themed party to celebrate her son's special day.

It remains to be seen if Kareena how will celebrate Taimur's sixth birthday with her family members. Will the Kapoor clan join them in the UK? We believe we will know the plans tomorrow.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the tinsel town star is all set to commence the shoot for her new film after taking a break. Her last release Laal Singh Chaddha failed to set the cash registers jingling despite the buzz. The film co-starring Aamir Khan was the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer The Forrest Grump.

