Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali Pic With Jeh Throwing Tantrums Shows Theirs Is Just Like Any Other Family

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday night (October 24) took to her social media handle and shared some glimpses from her low-key Diwali celebrations with her family. She shared a few photographs with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. One noteworthy picture shows three of them posing for the camera. It shows Jehnagir not in the mood to pose for the photo and choosing not to smile as he lays down on the floor.

The picture is winning the internet and serves as a reminder that, in addition to being a celebrity, Kareena is also a mother. And, she has to deal with her kids' tantrums like any other mother would. Taking to Instagram, Bebo captioned her post, "This is Us. From mine to yours... Happy Diwali friends. Stay Blessed."

Kareena looked as gorgeous as ever in a traditional red suit set with a bindi, while Saif and her boys were dressed in matching black kurtas and white pyjamas. The first two love-filled pictures show Saif and Kareena posing beside the rangoli at their home, while the other is an adorable photo of brothers Tim and Jeh looking out the window door that is decorated with lights.

Meanwhile, the last photo is the one that has caught everyone's attention. In the family picture, Kareena and Saif can be seen standing and grinning as they pose with Taimur, while baby Jeh throws a tantrum as he lays on the floor and cries.

The actress' fans and family were quick to notice the post and send their good wishes to the family. Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Wishing you love light and luck ...getting #jehjaan to pose!! Happy Diwali." Actor Kusha Kapila commented, "It's the last picture for me."

One fan joked, saying, "That last picture highlights, me laying on the floor, crying and my problems laughing at me," Another one commented, "Taimur in last picture perfectly represents my life rn." One said, "Hahahaha last pic is the actual depiction of family pictures."

Later, Kareena joined Neetu Kapoor and other family members for the occasion. While the actress will be next seen in some interesting projects. She has Hansal Mehta's next, which is a murder mystery, and Sujoy Ghosh's, The Devotion of Suspect X, which will be released on Netflix.