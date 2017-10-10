 »   »   » Kajol Opens Up About Shahrukh Khan & Dear Zindagi! Here's What She Has To Say!

Kajol Opens Up About Shahrukh Khan & Dear Zindagi! Here's What She Has To Say!

Kajol and Shahrukh Khan are undoubtedly the best onscreen couple in Bollywood and have delivered superhits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and several others. Also, Kajol heaped praises on women-centric movies and said Shahrukh Khan did a really good job of starring in Dear Zindagi, despite it being an Alia Bhatt movie.

"When you talk about a woman oriented film, you have to thank the directors and producers who are backing those films. Look at a film like Dear Zindagi. I think it was a brilliant film and for Shah Rukh to come and do his bit for a film that completely belongs to Alia, that also takes courage and I wish and hope to see more actors doing this. It should become a universal space for all," said Kajol.

SRK-Kajol

SRK-Kajol

Shahrukh Khan and Kajol were the onscreen darlings of the 90s and people went gaga over their movies.

Superhit Films

Superhit Films

From DDLJ to KKHH and KKKG, Shahrukh Khan and Kajol have weaved a magical chemistry always.

Baazigar

Baazigar

Shahrukh Khan and Kajol's onscreen chemistry shot up right after Baazigar.

DDLJ

DDLJ

The film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was one of the biggest blockbusters of the 90s.

Dilwale

Dilwale

Shahrukh Khan and Kajol were seen together once again in Dilwale in 2015.

Praising SRK

Praising SRK

Kajol praised Shahrukh Khan for starring in women-centric movies like Dear Zindagi.

Heaping Praises

Heaping Praises

She appreciated SRK for being a part of Dear Zindagi, despite it being an Alia Bhatt movie.

Women Centric Films

Women Centric Films

Kajol also revealed that she'd like to see more such movies in Bollywood.

Will It Happen Again?

Will It Happen Again?

We're not sure if we'll get to see Kajol and Shahrukh Khan on the silver screen together again.

Starcast

Starcast

Well, seeing Kajol, Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in KKKG was truly great!

