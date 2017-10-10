 »   »   » Kajol Opens Up About Shahrukh Khan & Dear Zindagi! Here's What She Has To Say!

Kajol and Shahrukh Khan are undoubtedly the best onscreen couple in Bollywood and have delivered superhits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and several others. Also, Kajol heaped praises on women-centric movies and said Shahrukh Khan did a really good job of starring in Dear Zindagi, despite it being an Alia Bhatt movie.

"When you talk about a woman oriented film, you have to thank the directors and producers who are backing those films. Look at a film like Dear Zindagi. I think it was a brilliant film and for Shah Rukh to come and do his bit for a film that completely belongs to Alia, that also takes courage and I wish and hope to see more actors doing this. It should become a universal space for all," said Kajol.

