 »   »   » OOPS! Kajol Gets Trolled For 'Selfie' Goof-Up, Kamal Haasan Comes To Her Rescue

Last week, we saw a starry presence at the inauguration ceremony of Kolkata International Film Festival which was attended by the likes of Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and others.
While one just couldn't get enough of SRK-Kajol's adorable chemistry on-stage, the actress later took to Twitter to share a picture which had her sharing the frame with the legends- Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, unaware about what was in store for her next...
The Caption Which Invited All Trolls
While it was a picture perfect moment with Kajol, Big B and Kamal Haasan being all smiles, Kajol's caption on the photo calling it a 'selfie' made her the butt of a joke on social media.
Ouch Tales!
Some of them trolled her by saying how it could be a selfie, with few of them pointing out how it couldn't be one because her hands were on the actor's waists.
Please Spare Her
Later, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter in support of the actress, asking trolls to spare her and that he was not a fan of selfies, though he was a fan of the two of them. He wrote, "Please spare Kajolji. I an not a fan of selfies. Though I am a fan of them both. Troll not a kind gesture."
Why Is Big B Mum?
On the other hand, Senior Bachchan who is known to be quite active on social media is yet to make any comment.