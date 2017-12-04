 »   »   » Veteran Actor Shashi Kapoor Passes Away At The Age Of 79!

Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79 | FilmiBeat

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor breathed his last today on December 4, 2017 at 5:20 PM, as he was unwell since close to seven months and was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital where he underwent routine dialysis. He passed away at the same hospital at the age of 79.

Shashi Kapoor has starred in several hit films such as Deewar, Namak Halaal, Suhana Safar, Waqt, Trishul, Kalyug, Kaala Patthar, Do Aur Do Paanch and The Householder.