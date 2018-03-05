 »   »   » Indian Stars Shashi Kapoor & Sridevi Remembered At Oscars 2018

Sridevi & Shashi Kapoor Honoured at Oscars 2018 award ceremony | FilmiBeat

Indian stars Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi, who passed away recently, featured in the In Memoriam section at the 90th Academy Awards today. The In Memoriam segment of the Oscars pays tribute to artistes who have passed this year.

Shashi Kapoor, besides his Bollywood superstar persona, was an active figure in international cinema working in films such as "The Householder", "Shakespeare Wallah", "The Guru", "Bombay Talkie" and "In Custody".

Sridevi, a pan Indian star, died on February 24 in Dubai suddenly, leaving fans and family shocked. She was 54. Others who featured in the section include James Bond star Roger Moore, Mary Goldberg and Johan Johansson, John Heard and Sam Shephard.

Recently, Janhvi turned an year older and penned a hearttouching letter to her mom and wrote, "On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love."

"They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you'll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa."

"And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it."

"Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who's entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his "Jaan"."

"She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love."

"For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn't understand frustration or malice or jealousy. So let's be that. Let's be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something."

"The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That's what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence."

"Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It's given us hope and strength and we can't thank you all enough."

