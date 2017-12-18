 »   »   » SO SWEET! Sanjay Dutt Had Special Visitors On The Sets Of His Upcoming Film 'Torbaaz'!

Sanjay Dutt is back in action in full form. After making a solid comeback in Omung Kumar's Bhoomi, the actor recently wrapped a few schedules of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Yesterday, he has started shooting for Girish Malik's Torbaaz in Kyrgyzstan. And guess what, he had his sweet family to give him some adorable company. Check out some of the pictures here...



New Day, New Film Sanju is way too excited to begin work on his film which deals with an interesting topic.

Shubh Aarambh In this picture, the actor is seen doing 'aarti' with some incense sticks.

Picture Perfect Dutt is seen here posing for a family picture with wife Maanayata and twins Iqra and Shahraan.

Selfie Right From The Sets Maanayati couldn't resist from clicking a selfie with her hubby. Adsorbs!

Nargis Fakhri To Woo Sanjay Dutt The actress will be seen playing an Afghan girl who runs an NGO in this film.





What Torbaaz Is All About! Torbaaz is based in Afghanistan and is a story about child suicide bombers there, who have been trained to believe that killing is a virtue and glory is in an afterlife. The film has Sanjay Dutt essaying an army officer who wants to give the ‘children of war' a ray of hope.



Earlier while talking to the media, Dutt had said, "I am keen to be a part of films that are highly content driven. I want to create a memorable slate of films for my fans."



The actor had apparently penned five songs when he was in Yerwada Jail. One of them "O Meri Aangan Ki Chidiya Hai Tu" will feature in this film.