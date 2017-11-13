 »   »   » Varun Dhawan On Success: Not Treated Differently By People Close To Me

He has given a string of hits but Varun Dhawan has said his near and dear ones do not treat him any differently even today. With nine straight blockbusters since his arrival in the film industry in 2012, the 30-year-old actor has emerged as a top commercial young star in Bollywood.

But Varun said he still does not receive any special treatment from his loved ones.

"My family and friends treat me the same way. I did not have my lunch today and my mom shouted at me, I don't think anyone is treating me differently. I am still getting the same treatment.

"For me, it is about putting a smile on people's faces. Our box office was not going through a good time when 'Judwaa 2' was going to release and soon things changed as the film did well. The box office is looking good now as quite a few films did well after 'Judwaa 2'."

When Salman Was Delivering Only FLOP Films, Directors REJECTED Him For Solo Hero Movies!

He was talking on the sidelines of Breezer Vivid Shuffle, India's biggest hip-hop dance festival yesterday here. Varun is the brand ambassador for the festival.

"There has been a dance revolution in India. Most of the dance scene that we see in Hindi films today is not the actual dance that is out there... Today, different forms have hit India. And it is incredible. Through this festival, we are giving artistes a platform as the dance scene is massive in India," Varun said.

The actor said the hip-hop genre bug bit him at a young age.

"I used to wear baggy pants, thinking if I dress like then I am (living the) hip-hop way. I used to get reprimanded in school. (It was) when I started listening to the songs and their stories, that I understood their culture," he said.