 »   »   » OMG! When Salman Khan Was Delivering Only FLOP Films, Directors REJECTED Him For Solo Hero Movies!

We all have enjoyed watching multi-starrer movies - be it Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Saath Saath Hain or Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. However, over the last few years, such projects have lessened.

While speaking to DNA, Salman Khan reveals the reason why there are less multi-starrer projects and also cited an instance of his bad phase, when he was delivering only flop films and how multi-starrer flicks helped him to come out of that phase.

Salman Reveals Why It's Too Difficult To Do Multi-starrer Films "The prices (that heroes demand) have gone high and we don't have such budgets. Hence, the recovery will be impossible." "For a two-hero film, everyone has to cut their prices drastically. If the dates permit, then fine, but otherwise, asking actors to cut down their fee is also not right." There Can't Be Another Andaaz Apna Apna With Salman & Aamir "Also, for any big film, you will need 150 days to shoot. Even something on the scale of a Karan Arjun would need that much time. But if the film is divided, into 30-35 days shoots, you can still think of doing something like that." "For example, we can make an Andaz Apna Apna now. It may not be possible with Aamir, Shahrukh or me, but the younger generation can still do it." Salman Advises Younger Actors Not To Be Insecure Of Other Actors "There can't be insecurities creeping in. If you're confident about yourself and your position, you shouldn't feel like that." "We also were young stars when we did films together. We were friends and all this never took over our friendship. The young generation needs to realise this." Salman Cites His Own Example He says, "There was a time when my career had dipped. I was not being cast for solo hero films, I piggybacked - I jumped on to Sunny (Deol) and Sanju's (Sanjay Dutt's) backs. I did a film with Rahul Roy and lots of other people, too." Here's How Salman Bounced Back As A Superstar "The most sensible thing to do is to realise that meri picture chal nahi rahi hai, so I should rather do a two-hero film and make it work. Once the film works, I'll start getting back films the way I used to, when my career was shining." That's The Salman Khan Funda To Come Out Strong When Your Career Hits A Low "That is exactly what I did and the younger generation doesn't understand that." "They are doing well for themselves, two guys or three guys get together for a film, and if the casting is superb, then instead of them individually doing Rs 60-70-100 crore each, their film together will straightaway touch the Rs 150-200 crore mark." Will Salman Ever Work With SRK, Aamir Or Akshay? "I would love to work with everyone I've worked with again. Whether it's Sunny, Sanju, Ajay, Akki, Shahrukh or Aamir I would definitely do a film with them." But, There's One Condition.. He further adds, "But my character and their characters should be superb. The point is people are not writing like before anymore." "Previously, the writing would give way to all of us saying yes to a film, without thinking that we won't have anything to do in a film. The scripts were like that. Today, the seniors are very big stars and they are heroes, so if there's nothing for them to do, to take the film to them is not right again," concluded Salman.

