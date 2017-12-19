 »   »   » Why Adira Was Missing From Her Birthday Party Photos? Mommy Rani Mukherji OPENS UP!

Rani Mukherji's daughter Adira recently turned two. Remember a couple of days ago, she held a fairy tale themed party for her little muchkin which was attended by a lot of B-town celebs?

Well, while the toddlers including Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur and Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi broke the internet with their adorable pictures from the bash, everybody was quite curious to know why the birthday girl Adira was missing from all the pictures as there wasn't a single click of hers out in the media.



Finally now, while talking to News 18, Rani finally let the cat out of the bag. Scroll down to read more...



It's Because Of Aditya Chopra Rani revealed, "Adi's reputation is so spoilt that everybody fears taking a picture with him because he blatantly says NO."

Everyone Was Scared To Click Adira's Picture "I think that everybody was scared of taking her picture as they knew it wasn't allowed or it wasn't right," quipped Rani.

But Rani Doesn't Mind She further added, "I wouldn't mind Adira's pictures and am happy that few of them have come out as well. But, I do understand Adi's point of view and respect it."

Taimur Ali Khan had a fun at Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's Birthday party | FilmiBeat Aditya Chopra Refuses To Listen To Rani When It Comes To This Department It is single handedly my husband's decision. In this, he has no interest in taking my advice or my opinion. This department, he is like NO, I don't want her pictures. And for me, it's very important that when you are in a relationship, there are times when I would say that OK, this is IT and you have to listen and the same with him. You choose your battles."

Rani Would Have Got Killed If... "I keep telling him that one fine day she is going to be clicked and ironically, she got clicked with the father and thank god it was not me. I would have got killed. But, I saw Adi's look when that happened and believe me that everybody in my family and house were relieved that it was through Adi."

She Wants A Normal Upbringing For Adira "The thing is that I have to respect Adi; he says that we need to give our child normal upbringing. Like, today when I send her to the beach she should go unnoticed because she won't enjoy being on the beach if she is getting attention."



On the work front, Rani will be next seen in Hichki.