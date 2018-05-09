 »   »   » First Family Wedding WITHOUT Sridevi! Anshula & Arjun Kapoor Shower LOVE On Janhvi & Khushi [PHOTOS]

Related Articles
- Sridevi's Demise: Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor Get ABUSED; Here's How Step-sister Anshula Kapoor REACTED
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Salman Khan IGNORES Arjun Kapoor Leaving Him Visibly UPSET At Sonam's Reception
- Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding: Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Funky Sunglasses
- Sonam Kapoor Spotted With BF Anand Ahuja; Arjun Kapoor & Varun Dhawan Caught Practising For Sangeet
- Why Did Arjun Kapoor REFUSE To Accompany Janhvi Kapoor For Collecting Sridevi's National Award?
- Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor's Intense Eyes Speak Volumes In This New Poster!
- Varun Dhawan: Arjun Kapoor Criticizes My Work Whenever He Gets A Chance!
- Arjun Reddy Remake: Shahid Kapoor In Vijay Deverakonda's Shoes, Why Was Arjun Kapoor Replaced?
- A Furious Arjun Kapoor THRASHES A Website For Objectifying Janhvi Kapoor's Dress In A Ridiculous Way
- Will Salman Khan Forgive Arjun Kapoor? Here's What The Latter Did When 'Bhaijaan' Was In Jail
- Arjun Kapoor Turns Intelligence Officer For Raj Kumar Gupta's Next Inspired By A True Event?
Sonam Kapoor's dreamy wedding has become one hot topic of discussion and we would be lying if we say that we didn't miss Sridevi at the do! The last family wedding, which Sridevi attended was of Mohit Marwah, that took place in Dubai. Unfortunately, a few days after the wedding, on one fateful night, Sridevi breathed her last!
However, you will be happy to learn that Boney Kapoor kids Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor left no stones unturned to make Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor feel loved and these pictures are proof. Check out all the inside pictures of Janhvi & Khushi from Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception.
Heart-warming!
Boney Kapoor's four kids come together for a picture and we can't find a better picture from the last night that will melt your heart than this one! This group is everything sweet.
Janhvi & Anshula
Anshula Kapoor & Janhvi Kapoor turn 'dramebaaz' as they pose for a picture and we're loving it!
Adorbs!
Khushi Kapoor & Anshula Kapoor look adorable as they strike a pose. In this picture, Khushi look exact replica of her mom, Sridevi.
Anshula With Her Squad
Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor party all night with Ranveer Singh and their squad at Sonam Kapoor's reception.
How Cute!
Janhvi Kapoor's cute expression in this picture have us drooling over her again & again. On a related note, we're so waiting for Janhvi's debut, Dhadak.
The Kapoors
Janhvi & Khushi look sensational and we're not surprised. After all, good looks run in the Kapoor family. Right guys?
Anshula With Salman's Sister Arpita
Arpita & Arjun used to be a couple back in those days. But now, Arpita is married to Aayush Sharma and a mother of Ahil and despite her break-up with Arjun, Arpita's equation with Arjun hasn't changed a bit!
The Kapoors Pose For The Media
What we love the most about Arjun Kapoor that the actor didn't shy away from posing with his half-sisters, Janhvi & Khushi and left us aww'ing over this picture.
Terrific Trio!
You will be elated to know that this picture of Anshula, Janhvi & Khushi is going viral for all the right reasons and their fans have only good things to say about them as everybody is loving their bonding!
PICS: Aishwarya Rai AVOIDS Salman; Katrina Acts COOL With Alia But SNUBS Ranbir
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.