 »   »   »  Sajid Khan Accused Of Sexual Harassment: 'He Asked Me To Wear A Bikini & Send Pictures' #MeToo

He Asked Me 'What Are You Wearing'

Saloni Chopra revealed that Sajid Khan used to call her at odd hours and used to ask unwanted questions such as 'what are you wearing'. The majority of the conversation was about his unruly advances in the pretext of work and that really made her uncomfortable.

Send Me A Photo In A Bikini

She also stated that Sajid Khan asked her to wear a bikini and send him pictures in it citing that he wants to see her figure and decide how she would look if at all she becomes an actress in the future.

He Talked About The Size Of His Penis

Saloni Chopra also said that Sajid Khan used to talk about the size of his penis and asked her to touch and feel it several times.

He Bodyshamed Her Repeatedly When She Turned Down His Advances

Sajid Khan passed comments on Saloni Chopra by saying that she's not attractive and sexy enough and lacked the oomph factor, all of this because she turned down his unruly advances. The bodyshaming continued for months together.

Sajid Khan Asked Me To Lift The Skirt Of A Girl

While on the sets, Saloni Chopra revealed that Sajid Khan once asked her to lift the skirt of a girl who was playing a role in his movie and she was appalled by his comments.

He Commented On The Size Of My Breasts & Ass

Saloni Chopra also revealed that he repeatedly commented on the size of her breasts and ass saying she lacks the perfect size and can never be an actress due to it.

He Directly Asked Me To Have Sex With Him

"He said he wants me to do everything he tells me to. He'll do things to me and give me orgasm and teach me the art of sex but maybe he won't actually put his dick inside me. Maybe he will. But it would be up to him what he wanted and if I thought casting couch was just about one time sex then I was foolish. No one would cast me unless I was ready to be their 'keep', she said.

Even A Journalist Has Accused Sajid Khan Of Sexual Harassment

Also, a journalist has accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment and stated that during an interview in the early 2000s, he talked to her in an inappropriate and sexual manner.