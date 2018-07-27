 »   »   »  Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga To Release On 1st February, 2019!

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which is produced by Vinod Chopra Films & Rajkumar Hirani Films and presented by Fox Star Studios has marked its release date.

The film that also marks the directorial debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar, and having stars like Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla is all set to release on 1st February, 2019.

The makers of the film are pleased to announce the release date of the film that will hit the theatres next year. After the humongous success of Sanju, Fox Star Studios, Vidhu Vinod Chopra & Rajkumar Hirani have once again come together for their next release. The teaser of the film that was recently released promises it to be a simple love story with some interesting twists & turns.

The film entails some interesting elements. It stars the real-life father-daughter duo, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, who will be seen together on the screen for the very first time. Juhi Chawla, who was seen alongside Anil Kapoor in many films like Deewana Mastana & Andaaz amongst others, will be seen joining the cast. The film will also star popular TV actress Madhu Malti.

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra in association with Rajkumar Hirani Films, 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' is directed by debutante director Shelly Chopra Dhar and is slated to release on 1st February, 2019.

