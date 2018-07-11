 »   »   »  Fanney Khan's First Song 'Mohabbat' Is Out! Watch It Here

The first song of Fanney Khan titled 'Mohabbat' is out and Aishwarya Rai looks like an eternal beauty in this one. The song introduces the diva as a singing sensation Baby Singh, and she goes on to enthral her fans at the concert. The costumes of Aishwarya Rai and the others are glittery and there's glam written all over it. Mohabbat might be the song which can drag the audiences to the theatres.

Watch the first song of Fanney Khan titled Mohabbat below!



It's sucha soothing song, right? Aishwarya Rai looks so cool and confident in her moves and proves that she's a diva who is here to stay in Bollywood for a long time to come. The director of Fanney Khan, Atul Manjrekar opened up about the song Mohabbat by saying,



"The concept of the song came through Aishwarya's character in the film. She is the number one singer and the most beautiful woman in the country. The song sees her character touring across India and performing in front of a live audience. For the sequence, we referenced recent concerts that featured Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay. That was the starting point."



The director also revealed that the entire screenplay of the song was to show how glam and fashionable Aishwarya Rai is as a singer, so they roped in Manish Malhotra to design her outfits. Of course, all we gotta say is that the ace fashion designer has done his job right, just like the way he does things right every single time.



Mohabbat is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and choreographed by Frank Gatson Jr. The movie revolves around a father (Anil Kapoor) who is willing to walk the extra mile, even if that involves kidnapping someone, just to fulfil his daughter's dreams of becoming a well-known singer. Fanney Khan is all set to hit the theatres on August 3, 2018.

