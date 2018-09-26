 »   »   »  Ganesh Acharya Reacts To Tanushree Dutta's Allegations: Nana Patekar Has Not Done Anything Like That

Related Articles
Tanushree Dutta dropped a bomb by accusing Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn OK Please in 2008 and also stated that when she turned down his unruly advances, Nana Patekar used his political influence and called goons to attack and threaten her. The goons with the backing of a particular political party arrived and completely damaged her car. The whole incident shook her belief in humanity and after the incident, she walked out of the movie.
The choreographer for the said song, Ganesh Acharya, refuted Tanushree Dutta's allegations against Nana Patekar and said that the actor has helped a lot of people in the industry and would never do anything to hurt an actress. "He's a very sweet person, he can never do that. He is very helpful and he has actually helped a lot of artistes in the industry, he can never do anything like that," he said to News18.
There Was Some Misunderstanding, Says Ganesh Acharya
"First of all, it's a very old incident so I can't really recall everything very clearly. But it was a duet song as far as I remember. Something did happen that day because the shooting was also stalled for over three hours. There was some sort of misunderstanding."
Tanushree Dutta Has Made A Wrong Statement Against Nana Patekar
"But I can confirm that nothing this sort of happened. It's a wrong statement that Nana ji called members of some political party on set. It never happened."
There Was No Indecent Dance Step In The Song!
"When I was called for rehearsal I was told that Nana ji was also there in the song. I don't have the agreement with me because that time we used to do it verbally. But that particular song didn't involve any kind of indecent step in the first place. It was pure dancing. That's all."
Tanushree Dutta Had Claimed Ganesh Acharya Got The Song Because Of Her Influence
"It's nothing like that I got the song because of Tanushree. The director of the film Rakesh Sarang is my old friend. He recently made Ranangan I have also done choreography in that. Its producer Samee is also my friend I was also a part of his first film which he did with Rajkumar Santoshi. So I knew them very well. She didn't recommend me."
When Asked Why Tanushree Dutta Was Replaced With Rakhi Sawant
"That was all producers' call. My job was just to choreograph the song. I didn't really have to do anything with who was featuring in it. I was just informed that now Rakhi Sawant is doing the song."