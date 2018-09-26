 »   »   »  Ganesh Acharya Reacts To Tanushree Dutta's Allegations: Nana Patekar Has Not Done Anything Like That

There Was Some Misunderstanding, Says Ganesh Acharya

"First of all, it's a very old incident so I can't really recall everything very clearly. But it was a duet song as far as I remember. Something did happen that day because the shooting was also stalled for over three hours. There was some sort of misunderstanding."

Tanushree Dutta Has Made A Wrong Statement Against Nana Patekar

"But I can confirm that nothing this sort of happened. It's a wrong statement that Nana ji called members of some political party on set. It never happened."

There Was No Indecent Dance Step In The Song!

"When I was called for rehearsal I was told that Nana ji was also there in the song. I don't have the agreement with me because that time we used to do it verbally. But that particular song didn't involve any kind of indecent step in the first place. It was pure dancing. That's all."

Tanushree Dutta Had Claimed Ganesh Acharya Got The Song Because Of Her Influence

"It's nothing like that I got the song because of Tanushree. The director of the film Rakesh Sarang is my old friend. He recently made Ranangan I have also done choreography in that. Its producer Samee is also my friend I was also a part of his first film which he did with Rajkumar Santoshi. So I knew them very well. She didn't recommend me."

When Asked Why Tanushree Dutta Was Replaced With Rakhi Sawant

"That was all producers' call. My job was just to choreograph the song. I didn't really have to do anything with who was featuring in it. I was just informed that now Rakhi Sawant is doing the song."