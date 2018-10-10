 »   »   »  #MeToo: Imran Khan Discloses The Dark Secrets Of Bollywood; Hints Even A-Listers Are Involved

I Was Told To Stay Quiet

''I was advised to stay quiet because they said people will assume I am trying to grab publicity. They (people) will say I am trying to become relevant and come in the news since my films have not worked well. Time and again, people around me will tell me to not speak up.''

I Can't Name Them But I Can Tell You Stories As I Know It

"There are a lot of things that have happened in front of me and bothered me for years. Even after being aware of so many things, I could not say it out because I somewhere felt no one will support me on it. I cannot name people I am talking about, but I will tell you stories as I know it.''

There Was A Director Who Made Girls Do Sexy Photoshoots

"Very early in my career, there was a director who was auditioning for the female lead in a film. He made girls do a photoshoot in bikinis, in sexy poses. These photographs went straight to the director's personal laptops. These were not costume tests. These were not even used for marketing. So, what was he doing with these photographs?''

I Hope This Actress Speaks Of It

''Later, he was showing these photos to the three shortlisted actresses and other women on the sets. I found it appalling. It is sexism and definitely an emotional and mental harassment. It was a wrong usage of power. There is a story later that happened with the actress. I hope she speaks of it through the story I am telling, it is her choice.''

Three Other Actresses Told Me About Vikas Bahl

"Everyone is talking about Vikas Bahl. I have heard his stories from three other actresses. Ranging from inappropriate touching to straight up saying that if you were cast in the film, what will I get in return. Again, I am telling you what I know directly through the actresses or from the industry.''

Everyone In Bollywood Knew About Vikas Bahl

''The story of this girl (in case of Vikas Bahl) came somewhere a year ago, if I am not wrong. Everyone in the film industry knew. I was at a social gathering 5-6 months ago, with a lot of people and the conversation came about MeToo movement in Hollywood. At a point, I said what about Bollywood. The Vikas Bahl matter was brushed under the carpet, a few weeks after the news first appeared.''

He Started Making A Film With Hrithik Post The Allegations

''I saw him smiling, posing for pictures with every celebrity in the industry. At that point, he started making a film with Hrithik (Roshan). I was like how is it in Hollywood a culprit is shunned but here he was making a proper film. Everyone was socialising with him. So, I brought it up at the party and realised only I was only odd one there.''

I Can't Be Silent Anymore

"These people might not come out in open, but I wanted to stand up and say I support them completely. I cannot be silent about it anymore. My conscience will not allow me to. As a man, I know what it is to say that. I do not want to deal with negative publicity but how these women have come out is brave. I do not want them to feel that men in the industry are not standing by them. I have chosen my words and said what I intended to say. I have been silent for long enough and it makes me feel dirty."

I Know Why Actresses Are Not Speaking Against The A-Listers

When asked on why the A-listers are not opening up, Imran said, "I know why people are not coming out. Even now, I am not naming because the names are too big and no one will trust me without evidence. I cannot imagine how it will be for all those women who have been a victim."