 »   »   » Panipat TEASER POSTER! Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor & Kriti Sanon To Star In Ashutosh Gowariker's Next

Historical dramas have always fascinated Indian Cinema, and no one does historicals better than director Ashutosh Gowariker, who is known for his penchant for picking up interesting chapters of history and bringing them to life on the silver screen.
After Hrithik Roshan- Pooja Hegde starrer Mohenjo Daro, Ashutosh is now all set to recreate one of the most noteworthy battles of the 18th century - the Third Battle of Panipat in his upcoming film 'Panipat.'
The Third Battle of Panipat is one of the most epic battles in the history of India that took place on 14 January 1761 at Panipat. The battle was fought between the northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies-the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab, and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh. Scroll down to read more-
The First Teaser Poster Of Panipat
This morning, the makers announced this film and released the first teaser poster revealing that the high-octane action revolves around the events that led to the third Battle of Panipat.
An Ambitious Cast
Ashutosh has cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon for his ambitious project which is going to be high on action and is currently in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and crew. Panipat will be produced by Sunita Gowariker, under their home banner AGPPL in association with Rohit Shelatkar's production company VISION WORLD.
Ashutosh On Working With Sanjay Dutt
The filmmaker was quoted as saying, " I have shared screen space with Sanjay in NAAM, which was a memorable co-acting experience and now it will be great to direct such a versatile and immensely talented actor as him."
Here's Why He Cast Arjun & Kriti
"What impresses me most about Arjun, apart from his fine performances - is his dynamism. He has played double roles twice, and he has portrayed an action hero as well as a lover boy. I needed someone really beautiful as well as a good performer, and Kriti is both. The eclectic combination of these three is a first for me, and I look forward to this exciting journey with them called PANIPAT".
Mark The Date In Your Calendar
History has always been Ashutosh Gowariker's forte, and we can't wait for him to give us the cinematic experience of witnessing the 18th-century era and the majestic battlefield on the big screen. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.