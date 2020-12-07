1 Year Of Panipat: Kriti Sanon Thanks Director Ashutosh Gowarikar For Having A Woman Narrate War Film

Ashutosh Gowarikar's period war drama Panipat turned a year on Sunday (December 6), 2020. Its lead actress Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to celebrate the movie, which had many firsts for her. She was especially grateful to director Gowarikar for making a woman narrate a war film.

Sharing stills from the film, Kriti wrote as caption, "And just when i was reliving all the beautiful memories of Panipat through my phone on its 1year anniversary, Ashutosh Sir messaged me: 'Happy Birthday Parvati Bai'. I cannot thank you enough sir for giving me a character i will cherish all my life!"

She continued, "Too many firsts for me. My first period film, First historic character, First Marathi character, First time attempted Sword fighting and that too in a Navari sari! And for the first time played a narrator as well.. Its all because of your belief. To make a woman narrate a war film, only you could think of it! It just empowered Parvati Bai's character even more.. Love you sir! @ashutoshgowariker and Miss you Raaya @arjunkapoor #1YearOfPanipat #1YearOfParvatiBai." (sic).

In another post, Kriti shared a sword fighting scene from the movie and people's reaction to it in theatres, and wrote, "All i could think of while doing this sequence was: Duvidha ke aage, Jab naari jaage, Himmat se kaam le. Choodi utaare, Kangan utaare, Talvaar thaam le! P.S. All the kilos of 'mitti' that went into my mouth while shooting this sequence was all worth it- Swipe left to see Why! #1YearOfPanipat." (sic).

See her post here.

Notably, Panipat was based on the events that took place in the Third Battle of Panipat. The film also starred Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, and Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Kunal Kapoor and others in supporting roles.

