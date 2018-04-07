English
 »   »   » RIP! 'Sholay' Actor Raj Kishore Passes Away Due To Heart-Attack

RIP! 'Sholay' Actor Raj Kishore Passes Away Due To Heart-Attack

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

It's been a sad year for Bollywood! After Sridevi, 'Shaami' aunty and 'Raees' actor Narendra Jha's demise, here comes another heart-breaking news! Yesteryear actor Raj Kishore, who played the role of one of the prisoners in Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra starrer Sholay passed away on Thursday. He was 85 years old.

"He was keeping unwell, had some stomach issues. But he was not bedridden. He had suffered a heart attack few days back. He passed away late last night at his residence in Goregaon," said actor Nupur Alankar, a member of Cine and TV Artists' Association (CINTAA).

rks

The funeral took place at Aarey Crematorium today morning.

Some of Raj Kishore's notable performances included films like Padosan, Deewar, Ram Aur Shyam, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Karishma Kudrat Kaa, Aasmaan, Bombay To Goa and Karan Arjun.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family!

Read more about: raj kishore sholay
Story first published: Saturday, April 7, 2018, 11:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 7, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat