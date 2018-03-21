 »   »   » Sanjay Dutt Sends A Legal Notice! Unauthorised Biography Talks About His Affair With Madhuri Dixit

I Have Not Authorised Anyone To Write My Biography

"I have not authorised either Juggernaut Publications or Yaseer Usman to write/publish my biography. Our lawyers had sent them a legal notice, in response to which Juggernaut Publications said that contents of the proposed book are based on information available in public domain from authentic sources.''

The Excerpts Are Partly Based On My Old Interviews

''However, from the excerpts that are appearing in the newspaper are partly based on my old interviews but rest all seemed to be based on hearsay, 1990's tabloids and gossip magazines, most of which are figments of imagination and not true. I have consulted with my legal team on the next course of action."

The Publication Apologised & Wrote

After Sanjay sent a legal notice to Juggernaut Publications, they apologised on their Facebook page and posted, "We are sorry to hear that Mr Sanjay Dutt was upset by our book on him. The author, Yasser Usman, an award-winning journalist and reputed writer on Bollywood actors, is a fan and very sympathetic to Mr Dutt.''

The Writer Has Taken The Content From...

''Yasser has chosen his sources and materials with care. He has relied extensively on direct quotes from Mr Dutt, his close associates such as Mr Mahesh Bhatt, and members of the Dutt family. Additionally, Yasser has referred to stories already in the public record for many years that were uncontested and widely reported.''

These People Have Closely Worked With Sanjay Dutt

''These stories that have appeared in leading film periodicals have relied on accounts of credible and authoritative sources, people who have either worked closely with or been associated in various capacities with Mr Dutt. The book has been painstakingly footnoted, and the sources the book has relied upon have clearly been mentioned.''

We Won't Put Out Any More Extracts From The Book

''Moreover, as has been said in most of Yasser's interviews and pieces in the press, he is a huge admirer of Mr Dutt's honesty and lack of pretence and believes these qualities meaningfully set him apart from the rest of the film industry. The book is a homage to those admirable and rare traits of honesty and frankness. However, to pay respect to Mr Dutt's wishes, we won't put out any more extracts from the book in short-form media."