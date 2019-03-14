Malaika Arora Intimidates Her Son Arhaan's Girlfriends To The Point They No Longer Remain Friends?

I'm The Coolest Mother On Earth, Says Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora opened up by saying that she's the coolest mother on earth and makes all her son's friends feel at home. She clarified that she's totally fine with Arhaan's girlfriends and they are fine with her too.

They Hang Out With Me Too!

"They come, they hang with me. In my head, I am the coolest and he is a really cool kid," said Malaika Arora.

My Son Arhaan Is Proud Of Me!

"He is not one of those to feel weird. The normal growing up issues are there but, I guess he somewhere lets me be. He knows this is what my mom is all about and he is proud of it. I have never ever heard him say 'what is this' or 'why'. I have never heard him say that. And, I think kids are pretty vocal so he would say if something's on his mind or something he feels. But, never."

Coming Back To Her Love Life

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor might tie the knot by the end of 2019 and reports are doing the rounds that they're looking out for a plush property in Mumbai and plan to move in there after their wedding. However, the couple has not come out in the open and made their relationship public yet.