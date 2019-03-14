English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Malaika Arora Intimidates Her Son Arhaan's Girlfriends To The Point They No Longer Remain Friends?

    By
    |
    Malaika Arora intimidate son Arhaan Khan's girlfriends; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    The only string that's keeping Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan together despite their divorce is their 16-year-old son Arhaan Khan. The teenager has quite a lot of friends and during a recent talk show with Anupama Chopra, Malaika was asked if she intimidates her son's girlfriends through her unabashed personality and dressing style, the actress had a rather quirky answer to the question. Here's what she had to say...

    I'm The Coolest Mother On Earth, Says Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora opened up by saying that she's the coolest mother on earth and makes all her son's friends feel at home. She clarified that she's totally fine with Arhaan's girlfriends and they are fine with her too.

    They Hang Out With Me Too!

    "They come, they hang with me. In my head, I am the coolest and he is a really cool kid," said Malaika Arora.

    My Son Arhaan Is Proud Of Me!

    "He is not one of those to feel weird. The normal growing up issues are there but, I guess he somewhere lets me be. He knows this is what my mom is all about and he is proud of it. I have never ever heard him say 'what is this' or 'why'. I have never heard him say that. And, I think kids are pretty vocal so he would say if something's on his mind or something he feels. But, never."

    Coming Back To Her Love Life

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor might tie the knot by the end of 2019 and reports are doing the rounds that they're looking out for a plush property in Mumbai and plan to move in there after their wedding. However, the couple has not come out in the open and made their relationship public yet.

    Most Read: Rakhi Sawant: I Can Go To The Border & Destroy Pakistan With 100 KG Bombs, I Can Die For India

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue