Rani Mukerji Says Her Character From Mardaani 2 Wouldn’t Fit In Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe

Rani Mukerji will be back on the screen in her much loved cop character, Shivani Shivaji Roy, with Mardaani 2. The prequel of the movie was a fabulous hit among audiences, and Rani was praised for her performance as the tough cop.

One may be tempted to draw parallels between the 'Mardaani' series and Rohit Shetty's cop films such as Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. Rani says that the two are very different as her character from Mardaani is more grounded and realistic, and wouldn't fit in Rohit's cop universe.

Peepingmoon quoted Rani as saying, "My cop character Shivani from Mardaani is different from Ajay's Singham, Ranveer's Simmba, Akshay's Sooryavanshi and even Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey because I'm a woman."

She continued, "I don't know if Shivani Shivaji Roy has place in Rohit's cop universe. Mardaani as a franchise talks about real life cops and is a realistic take on how crimes are handled in our country. Rohit's cop universe has larger than life cops. My character is probably more grounded."

Mardaani 2, like the prequel, is produced by Aditya Chopra. The second installment is directed by Gopi Puthran, and is set to hit theatres on December 13.

Rani has been visiting police officers across the country in the run up to Mardaani 2's big release. Recently, she visited the Police Control Room in Mumbai, which she said was a huge learning experience for her. Rani was full of gratitude to the police force for dedicating their lives towards protecting the citizenry of this country.

