Jabariya Jodi Trailer Review: Siddharth Malhotra's BIHARI ACCENT Is Better Than Hrithik In Super 30

Mukul @mukulbhartiya

"@SidMalhotra Your Bihari accent is much better than Hritik Roshan in #Super30. You nailed it beautifully. #JabariyaJodiTrailer."

Nars @NaimaH56

"Glad that Sid stepped out of the Dharma circle and tried a small town India film, it suits him #JabariyaJodiTrailer."

Multi Fandom✨ @ITVfandom

"Im going to say this and im 100% sure this is true that every Bwood fandom loves or atleast likes #Sidneeti ‘s jodi/chemistry❤️It is indeed magical. #JabariyaJodiTrailer."

Chaitali Shetty💕 @Its_Chaitali_

"#JabariyaJodiTrailer Yeh Jabariya WALI Shaadi Lo Zarrur Dekna Padega !!! Trailer Was Kickasss ,Amazing , Specially The Accent Was Par excellence !! @SidMalhotra @ParineetiChopra. This Movie will be definitely 100 cr + at box office #JabariyaJodi #JabariyaJodiOn2ndAug."

Ganesh Jaiswal @imganeshdj

"Just saw the trailer of #JabariyaJodi the trailer look osm..... Best of luck to @SidMalhotra & @ParineetiChopra hope this movie break many record on box-office....."

Anish Mohanty @anishmohanty

"Looking forward to hear the songs written by @rajshekharis. After all, a man from Bihar can only bring out the 'Bihariyat' in the songs from a film set in the state. :) #JabariyaJodiTrailer #JabariyaJodi."

Baligh anjum @KamaliBaligh

"#JabariyaJodiTrailer looks like a lovely dish ,romantic, colourful and humor is just wow,I'm very impressed with the Bihari accent of @SidMalhotra and @ParineetiChopra they did splendid job .. Like others they didn't exaggerate Bihari accent,U make us proud, Looking forward to it."