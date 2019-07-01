English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Jabariya Jodi Trailer Review: Siddharth Malhotra's BIHARI ACCENT Is Better Than Hrithik In Super 30

    By
    |

    Earlier today, the trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi was dropped online and the trailer is receiving only love from the netizens. Fans are not only loving the comeback of 'SidNeeti' after Hasee Toh Phasi but also loving Sidharth's Bihari accent in the trailer. In fact, one of the netizens also went on to compare Sidharth's accent with Hrithik's accent in Super 30. Check out Jabariya Jodi trailer review here..

    Mukul @mukulbhartiya

    "@SidMalhotra Your Bihari accent is much better than Hritik Roshan in #Super30. You nailed it beautifully. #JabariyaJodiTrailer."

    Nars @NaimaH56

    "Glad that Sid stepped out of the Dharma circle and tried a small town India film, it suits him #JabariyaJodiTrailer."

    Multi Fandom✨ @ITVfandom

    "Im going to say this and im 100% sure this is true that every Bwood fandom loves or atleast likes #Sidneeti ‘s jodi/chemistry❤️It is indeed magical. #JabariyaJodiTrailer."

    Chaitali Shetty💕 @Its_Chaitali_

    "#JabariyaJodiTrailer Yeh Jabariya WALI Shaadi Lo Zarrur Dekna Padega !!! Trailer Was Kickasss ,Amazing , Specially The Accent Was Par excellence !! @SidMalhotra @ParineetiChopra. This Movie will be definitely 100 cr + at box office #JabariyaJodi #JabariyaJodiOn2ndAug."

    Ganesh Jaiswal @imganeshdj

    "Just saw the trailer of #JabariyaJodi the trailer look osm..... Best of luck to @SidMalhotra & @ParineetiChopra hope this movie break many record on box-office....."

    Anish Mohanty @anishmohanty

    "Looking forward to hear the songs written by @rajshekharis. After all, a man from Bihar can only bring out the 'Bihariyat' in the songs from a film set in the state. :) #JabariyaJodiTrailer #JabariyaJodi."

    Baligh anjum @KamaliBaligh

    "#JabariyaJodiTrailer looks like a lovely dish ,romantic, colourful and humor is just wow,I'm very impressed with the Bihari accent of @SidMalhotra and @ParineetiChopra they did splendid job .. Like others they didn't exaggerate Bihari accent,U make us proud, Looking forward to it."

    More JABARIYA JODI News

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 16:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue