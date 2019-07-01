Jabariya Jodi Trailer Review: Siddharth Malhotra's BIHARI ACCENT Is Better Than Hrithik In Super 30
Earlier today, the trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi was dropped online and the trailer is receiving only love from the netizens. Fans are not only loving the comeback of 'SidNeeti' after Hasee Toh Phasi but also loving Sidharth's Bihari accent in the trailer. In fact, one of the netizens also went on to compare Sidharth's accent with Hrithik's accent in Super 30. Check out Jabariya Jodi trailer review here..
Mukul @mukulbhartiya
"@SidMalhotra Your Bihari accent is much better than Hritik Roshan in #Super30. You nailed it beautifully. #JabariyaJodiTrailer."
Nars @NaimaH56
"Glad that Sid stepped out of the Dharma circle and tried a small town India film, it suits him #JabariyaJodiTrailer."
Multi Fandom✨ @ITVfandom
"Im going to say this and im 100% sure this is true that every Bwood fandom loves or atleast likes #Sidneeti ‘s jodi/chemistry❤️It is indeed magical. #JabariyaJodiTrailer."
Chaitali Shetty💕 @Its_Chaitali_
"#JabariyaJodiTrailer Yeh Jabariya WALI Shaadi Lo Zarrur Dekna Padega !!! Trailer Was Kickasss ,Amazing , Specially The Accent Was Par excellence !! @SidMalhotra @ParineetiChopra. This Movie will be definitely 100 cr + at box office #JabariyaJodi #JabariyaJodiOn2ndAug."
Ganesh Jaiswal @imganeshdj
"Just saw the trailer of #JabariyaJodi the trailer look osm..... Best of luck to @SidMalhotra & @ParineetiChopra hope this movie break many record on box-office....."
Anish Mohanty @anishmohanty
"Looking forward to hear the songs written by @rajshekharis. After all, a man from Bihar can only bring out the 'Bihariyat' in the songs from a film set in the state. :) #JabariyaJodiTrailer #JabariyaJodi."
Baligh anjum @KamaliBaligh
"#JabariyaJodiTrailer looks like a lovely dish ,romantic, colourful and humor is just wow,I'm very impressed with the Bihari accent of @SidMalhotra and @ParineetiChopra they did splendid job .. Like others they didn't exaggerate Bihari accent,U make us proud, Looking forward to it."