Sunny Deol Says He Is Not In Politics For Publicity

Once upon a time, Sunny Deol was the darling of the masses, delivering one hit after the other. While actors like Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, held on to their stardom, sadly Sunny's slipped away. But the Darr star has successfully entered politics, in what can be called as his second innings. The Gurdaspur MP defeated Congress' Sunil Jakhar by 82,459 votes in the Lok Sabha polls, earlier this year.

In an interview to a media agency, Sunny said that though there are a lot of reactions to his political entry, he doesn't pay heed to the same and added that he likes to do his work quietly.

On being asked as to why he is not seen in the parliament much, Sunny said that he has been doing several things for his constituency without making too much noise about it.

"My job is to do things and not blow my own trumpet. It isn't my job to go there and get myself clicked so people say, 'look he is such a good man, giving donations'," Deol told PTI.

Adding that he is not someone who seeks publicity, the Yamla Pagla Deewana star told, "It's not that I don't want to do this (politics)... As a person, I know what I have to do and what needs to be done. I have done lots of things in this time which I don't like to talk about."

"My personality has been to actually go (and do things). People interacted with me and I interacted with them. I'm not a politician by profession, I am just a human being who can interact, can feel the vibe of love, hate and anger and react to that. That's how you find solutions for things," he further said.

Sunny has several things cooking up on the personal front too. He's launching his son Karan in his directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, slated for a September 20 release this year.

The film also sees the entry of newbie actor Sahher Bambba.