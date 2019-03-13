Varun Dhawan Looks Cool At The Airport; Disha Patani Snapped Wearing An Ultra Casual Outfit

Varun Jets Off To London

Varun Dhawan jetted off to London in the early hours of Wednesday morning and he was snapped at the airport. Varun looked cool wearing a white hoodie with black sweatpants, and a pair of red and black sneakers. Varun has been filming for Remo D'Souza's dance film, Street Dancer 3 in London. He will be starring opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the film. He was in Mumbai city for the trailer launch of his next release, Kalank.

Disha Patani's Ultra Casual Look

Disha Patani was snapped with a friend in the city on Wednesday afternoon. Disha sported an ultra casual look wearing a cropped grey zip up hoodie with matching sweatpants. Disha is rumored to be dating Tiger Shroff but the two have never admitted to the relationship. Recently, Tiger's dad, Jackie Shroff revealed that the two are friends as of now but they may get married in the near future.

Ajay Devgn Spotted In The City

Ajay Devgn was snapped out and about in the city on Wednesday afternoon. He waved for the cameras looking cool in a black t-shirt and navy blue shorts, wearing a black bandana. Ajay was last seen in the comedy adventure movie, Total Dhamaal. He will next be seen on the big screen in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, a period drama film also starring Saif Ali Khan and Kajol.

Taimur Gets A Piggyback Ride On Dad's Shoulders

Little Nawab, Taimur Ali Khan smiled his adorable smile when he was snapped by the paparazzi on Wednesday. He looked too cute in a red Polo t-shirt with beige shorts and red crocs. He was later snapped getting a piggy back ride on his dad, Saif Ali Khan's shoulders.