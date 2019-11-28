Yami Gautam Opens Up About The Success Of Her Movies And The Best Birthday Gift She Got This Year

Actor Yami Gautam has had a fantastic 2019 at the movies with two back-to-back hits in the form of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and 'Bala’. As the actress celebrates her birthday today, Yami says that she is grateful for all the love and appreciation that’s come her way and is the best birthday gift one could have asked for.

The 'Vicky Donor’ fame actress, in an interview, opened up about the success of her movies this year. "It feels incredible that the hard work that I have put it has paid off. I think the best lesson learnt for any actor is that patience is a true virtue and it will always pay off with persistence and I'm glad that two diverse filmmakers saw and were keen to cast me in roles that others haven't seen me fit in before," said Yami.

She went on to add, "The validation of numbers and box office is the icing on the top that the film and its story has driven people week upon week to watch your movie and be entertained",

Yami who turned 28 this Thursday, confessed that the timing and success of 'Bala’ and the rave reviews she received for her portrayal, couldn’t have come at a better time. She says," I couldn't have asked for a better year and what a perfect birthday to have to rejuvenate and relax from all the chaos of promotions and shoot, which have all been worth it.”

She finally concludes by adding, "I'm grateful to this year having begun with 'Uri...' and ending it with 'Bala', both the films so vastly different but have received so much love from all across. The amazing love and messages from my fans is the best birthday gift I could have asked for."