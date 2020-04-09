    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      A.R. Rahman Unhappy With Masakali 2.0; Takes A Sharp Dig At The Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria Song

      By
      |

      The recreation of Delhi 6's iconic song 'Masakali' has left audiences with mixed feelings about the new version. But A.R. Rahman has made it abundantly clear with his latest tweet that he is not happy with the recreation of his classic rendition.

      As T-Series released a rehashed version of Masakali, calling it Masakali 2.0, A.R. Rahman took a dig at the new song by tweeting a link to his own song, and writing how that one was made with a lot of hard work and no short cuts.

      A.R. Rahman Takes A Sharp Dig At Masakali 2.0

      A.R. Rahman wrote, "No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the main aim to produce music that can last generations."

      He added, "A team of a Director, a Composer, and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew."

      "Lots of love and prayers, A.R. Rahman," he signed off.

      Maskali 2.0 has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with music by Tanishk Bagchi. The music video features Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. The original was composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics by Prasoon Joshi and sung by Mohit Chauhan. The music video featured Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.

      Some fans have felt that a masterpiece of a song has been ruined by its rehashing. A netizen reacted to Masakali 2.0, "HOW CAN YOU DESTROY A LYRICAL MASTERPIECE AND A CINEMATOGRAPHICAL TREAT TO THE EYES JUST LIKE THAT? PURANE GAANO KI HADDIYA TODNA BAND KARO YAAR."

      We wonder if the makers of Masakali 2.0 will have a response to Rahman.

      ALSO READ: Masakali 2.0 Song: Sidharth Malhotra And Tara Sutaria Give A Naughty Spin To Sonam's Dove Song!

      ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria Reunite For New Version Of Sonam Kapoor's Masakali, Teaser Out Now

      Read more about: ar rahman masakali
      Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 0:14 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X