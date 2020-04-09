A.R. Rahman Unhappy With Masakali 2.0; Takes A Sharp Dig At The Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria Song

The recreation of Delhi 6's iconic song 'Masakali' has left audiences with mixed feelings about the new version. But A.R. Rahman has made it abundantly clear with his latest tweet that he is not happy with the recreation of his classic rendition.

As T-Series released a rehashed version of Masakali, calling it Masakali 2.0, A.R. Rahman took a dig at the new song by tweeting a link to his own song, and writing how that one was made with a lot of hard work and no short cuts.

A.R. Rahman wrote, "No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the main aim to produce music that can last generations."

He added, "A team of a Director, a Composer, and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew."

"Lots of love and prayers, A.R. Rahman," he signed off.

Maskali 2.0 has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with music by Tanishk Bagchi. The music video features Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. The original was composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics by Prasoon Joshi and sung by Mohit Chauhan. The music video featured Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan.

Some fans have felt that a masterpiece of a song has been ruined by its rehashing. A netizen reacted to Masakali 2.0, "HOW CAN YOU DESTROY A LYRICAL MASTERPIECE AND A CINEMATOGRAPHICAL TREAT TO THE EYES JUST LIKE THAT? PURANE GAANO KI HADDIYA TODNA BAND KARO YAAR."

We wonder if the makers of Masakali 2.0 will have a response to Rahman.

