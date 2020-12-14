Aanand L Rai To Direct Viswanathan Anand Biopic: Official Announcement Is On The Way!

Aanand L Rai, the renowned filmmaker is reportedly all set to make a biopic based on the renowned Indian chess master, Viswanathan Anand. The exciting update was revealed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh through his official Twitter page. According to the latest updates, an official announcement on the Aanand L Rai directorial is on the way.

"BIOPIC ON VISWANATHAN ANAND... A biopic on #Indian chess grandmaster #ViswanathanAnand has been planned... The biopic - not titled yet - will be directed by Aanand L Rai... Produced by Sundial Entertainment [Mahaveer Jain] and Colour Yellow Productions [Aanand L Rai].", reads Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Reportedly, Viswanathan Anand, who turned 51 recently, has given his green signal to the highly anticipated project. Even though the chess master had received several offers for a biopic to be made on him, he had refused all of them. But this time, things fell in place and Viswanathan Anand decided to say yes to the project.

The untitled project, which is expected to start rolling by the first half of 2021, will depict Viswanathan Anand's journey to becoming the first-ever Grandmaster of India. The Aanand L Rai directorial will majorly focus on his childhood and three-decades-long career, which includes Anand winning the major international titles. The casting of the project is currently in progress.

Coming to Aanad L Rai's filmmaking career, the talented director is currently busy with the highly anticipated project Atrangi Re. Akshay Kumar, Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan appear in the lead roles in the movie, which is said to be a romantic drama. Aanand L Rai is joining hands with AR Rahman once again for the project, which is slated to hit the theatres for Eid 2021.

Also Read:

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan Gets A New Release Date, Film Will Hit Screens On Dussehra 2021

Kangana Ranaut Wraps Up Thalaivi; Pens Heartfelt Note For J Jayalalithaa Biopic Team