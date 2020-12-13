Kangana Ranaut Wraps Up Thalaivi; Pens A Heartfelt Note

Kangana Ranaut finally wrapped up her ambitious project Thalaivi, the J Jayalalithaa biopic. The National award-winning actor revealed the update by sharing a heartfelt note, along with an old picture of Jayalalithaa and her own picture in the same look. In the picture, Kangana Ranaut is seen in a get-up that is similar to J Jayalalithaa's during the initial phase of her political career.

"Opportunity of a lifetime thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh @BrindaPrasad1 @neeta_lulla @rajatsaroraa, Vijendra Parsad ji, @ballusaluja @gvprakash @thearvindswami and director A. L. Vijay sir, each and every member of my wonderful crew, thank you thank you thank you Folded hands", wrote Kangana Ranaut in her Twitter post, thanking the cast and crew members of Thalaivi.

"And it's a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it's time to say bye, mixed feelings", added the actress.

Thalaivi, which is a biopic based on J Jayalalithaa's life, features Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. The movie is directed by the renowned Tamil filmmaker AL Vijay and scripted by Baahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad. The project will be released simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, thus emerging as the first pan-Indian project in leading lady Kangana Ranaut's acting career. Popular Tamil actor Aravind Swami will make his Bollywood debut with the project, by playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MGR.

The highly anticipated project features Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Poorna, Madhu, Bhagyashree, and so on in the other pivotal roles. GV Prakash Kumar and Rachita Arora have composed the songs and background score for AL Vijay directorial. Vishal Vittal is the director of photography. Anthony handles the editing. Thalaivi is jointly produced by the banners Vibri Media and Karma Media Entertainment.

