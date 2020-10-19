Hrithik Roshan Shares A Vintage Photo With Kunal Kapoor; Abhishek Bachchan Loves It!
Rang De Basanti actor Kunal Kapoor turned a year older yesterday (October 18, 2020). Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan dug into his old albums and pulled out an epic throwback picture to wish the birthday boy. The picture which seems to be more than a decade old left even Abhishek Bachchan.
Hrithik Roshan Walks Down The Memory Lane
In the photo, Hrithik is seen wearing a blue shirt and faded blue jeans with a grey jacket. On the other hand, Kunal is dressed up in a grey tee and printed shorts. The two boys are seen giving intense looks to the camera. "Happy birthday, man. I am so glad we don't look like these two," read Hrithik's caption for the click.
Abhishek Bachchan Reacts To Hrithik Roshan And Kunal Kapoor's Throwback Picture
The Ludo actor responded to Hrithik Roshan's post and wrote, "Hahaha. Love it!!!" Well, we too, have a similar reaction to the picture.
For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan's cousin Naina Bachchan is married to Kunal Kapoor. On the other hand, Hrithik and Kunal are best pals. Once, when Hrithik was asked to name the best dressed person, the War actor had said, "Kunal Kapoor, who is a good friend of mine. He just knows what to wear and when to wear it; his Instagram posts are spot on. I am learning from him now."
Meanwhile, Netizens Too Loved Hrithik's Epic Throwback
A Twitter user wrote, "Lovely! Old Memories!" "How old were u Hrithik tht tym," asked another fan. "Such a cutieeee...," read another comment. Hrithik's Twitter post received more than 1.4k likes on Twitter.
Speaking about Hrithik, the handsome hunk was last seen in Siddharth Anand's 2019 blockbuster War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor is yet to announce his next project.
ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan To Essay Four Different Characters In Krrish 4? Details Inside!
ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's Most Admirable Person During His Childhood Was Hrithik Roshan