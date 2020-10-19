Hrithik Roshan Shares A Vintage Photo With Kunal Kapoor; Abhishek Bachchan Loves It!

Hrithik Roshan Walks Down The Memory Lane

In the photo, Hrithik is seen wearing a blue shirt and faded blue jeans with a grey jacket. On the other hand, Kunal is dressed up in a grey tee and printed shorts. The two boys are seen giving intense looks to the camera. "Happy birthday, man. I am so glad we don't look like these two," read Hrithik's caption for the click.

Abhishek Bachchan Reacts To Hrithik Roshan And Kunal Kapoor's Throwback Picture

The Ludo actor responded to Hrithik Roshan's post and wrote, "Hahaha. Love it!!!" Well, we too, have a similar reaction to the picture.

For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan's cousin Naina Bachchan is married to Kunal Kapoor. On the other hand, Hrithik and Kunal are best pals. Once, when Hrithik was asked to name the best dressed person, the War actor had said, "Kunal Kapoor, who is a good friend of mine. He just knows what to wear and when to wear it; his Instagram posts are spot on. I am learning from him now."

Meanwhile, Netizens Too Loved Hrithik's Epic Throwback

A Twitter user wrote, "Lovely! Old Memories!" "How old were u Hrithik tht tym," asked another fan. "Such a cutieeee...," read another comment. Hrithik's Twitter post received more than 1.4k likes on Twitter.