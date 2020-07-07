Actors Are Lied To About Their Roles In Films, This Is Worse Than Nepotism: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

The shortcomings of the Hindi film industry are being discussed with much fervor post the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Npeotism, gang-ism, and the difference in treatment between 'outsiders' and 'insiders', that goes on in the industry are being called out.

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub says that the debate around nepotism is taking the focus away from some worse issues. In a recent interview, he revealed that there is a bigger problem of actors being lied to about their films.

Speaking to Hinudstan Times, Ayyub said, "Issko thoda sa ajeeb banaya ja raha hai. The whole nepotism debate is making the real issue very insignificant. There's a much bigger problem and that's when you're lied to. You're told that you have this projection and sometimes you're promised a poster, too. The makers sell you the character like it's the poster character and one of the main leads (in the film) but while shooting, it becomes a side character."

"And at the time of the promotions, nobody cares about that fight. Actors who have work don't have the time to fight. We think that who'll fight now about a poster or why the name isn't where it was promised to be during the credits," he added.

Talking about his own personal experience with this, he said, "Except a few, in almost all the films I was told I'd be in the poster and all that, but eventually, I saw what happened. Such things also change the perspective of the audiences towards you."

Ayyub is upset that Sushant's name is being dragged into fights on the nepotism issue. Regarding this, he said, "Kuchh log toh bas apna personal papad sek rahe hai. I feel so bad that a colleague has died and people are playing games on it. There's so much negativity around it. You must realise that if, at this point you're slamming someone, then automatically Sushant's name will also get embroiled. It's very ugly."

Ayyub was last seen in Mission Mangal, also starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari, Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha. He will next be seen in Chhalaang, a film directed by Hansal Mehta.

