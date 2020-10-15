Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's Wife Shares Her Godhbharai Picture Amid Tanishq Ad Controversy
Since the last few days, the popular jewellery brand Tanishq has taken the social media by storm after one of his recent advertisements which showed a North Indian Muslim family having a traditional South Indian baby shower ceremony for their pregnant daughter-in-law received a lot of backlash from a section of people.
While the commercial was all about communal harmony, many people called for boycott of the ad claiming that it promoted 'love jihad'. Finally, the jewellery brand released an official statement and pulled down the advertisement from its social media handles and its official YouTube channel.
Amid this, actor-director Rasika Agashe who is married to Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub took a sly dig at the row by sharing a picture from her godhbharai ceremony.
Mohammed Zeeshan's Wife Reacts To Tanishq Ad Mayhem
Rasika Agashe took to her Twitter page to share a picture from her baby shower ceremony dating back to 6 years and captioned it as, "Meri godbharai.. socha share kar dun.. and before crying out love jihad, lets learn about special marriage act.." In the picture, Rasika is seen sitting next to Zeeshan while her family does her ‘god bharai'.
Actor Mini Mathur's Angry Rant
Earlier, actor Mini Mathur had also given her example of a happy marriage with director Kabir Khan in reaction to the ad row. "This and even I have felt a lot of love in this multi-cultural marriage," she had written in a series of Instagram stories which further read, "And now Tanishq had to remove this add because some hardcore people gave it the name of Love-Jihad. Now what does this mean?" I'd rather the world turned atheist than have hate as a religion."
Besides Mini, many other Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Soni Razdan and others also expressed their disappointment over Tanishq pulling down the advertisement.
Meanwhile, Tanishq Withdrew The Controversial Ad Due To 'Hurt Sentiments'
The jewellery brand released a statement that read, "The idea behind the Ekavatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff."
ALSO READ: Tanishq Ad Row: Swara Bhasker And Soni Razdan Oppose Its Withdrawal After Being Trolled
ALSO READ: Divya Dutta Who Voiced The Controversial Tanishq Ad Says, 'Don't We All Promote Brotherhood?'