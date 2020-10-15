Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's Wife Shares Her Godhbharai Picture Amid Tanishq Ad Controversy

Mohammed Zeeshan's Wife Reacts To Tanishq Ad Mayhem

Rasika Agashe took to her Twitter page to share a picture from her baby shower ceremony dating back to 6 years and captioned it as, "Meri godbharai.. socha share kar dun.. and before crying out love jihad, lets learn about special marriage act.." In the picture, Rasika is seen sitting next to Zeeshan while her family does her ‘god bharai'.

Actor Mini Mathur's Angry Rant

Earlier, actor Mini Mathur had also given her example of a happy marriage with director Kabir Khan in reaction to the ad row. "This and even I have felt a lot of love in this multi-cultural marriage," she had written in a series of Instagram stories which further read, "And now Tanishq had to remove this add because some hardcore people gave it the name of Love-Jihad. Now what does this mean?" I'd rather the world turned atheist than have hate as a religion."

Besides Mini, many other Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Soni Razdan and others also expressed their disappointment over Tanishq pulling down the advertisement.

Meanwhile, Tanishq Withdrew The Controversial Ad Due To 'Hurt Sentiments'

The jewellery brand released a statement that read, "The idea behind the Ekavatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff."