Karan Johar Says He Is Still Cursed & Trolled For Nepotism; 'That One Word Just Became A Curse In My Life'

Ever since Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar a flagbearer of nepotism on his popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan' in 2017, the filmmaker often finds himself at the receiving end of trolls every time he launches star kids. Further, in the last few years, certain incidents in the Film Industry have triggered the debate on this topic time and again.

Amid this, Karan Johar in his recent interview with NDTV, opened up on how he continues to get trolled for the 'N' word even today adding that he has developed a thick skin now.

The filmmaker told the news portal, "It started on this show (Koffee With Karan). It's never left the industry, it's never left social media, by and large, I'm still cursed, trolled, and abused for it. Now I'm not bothered about it. It went from annoyance to amusement. Now I'm amused. Every time, I'm like, 'It's so last season now, like come up with another problem." I mean don't go on and on about nepotism. You don't know what the hell it is.'"

He continued, "So what should I do if I have a child? I should not give them the privilege of what I'm doing? I mean I'm a parent. It'll come naturally. It happens in every business, but that one word just became like a curse in my filmography or my life and I'm living with it. I say that I get nepo spasms now and every time I hear that word. I feel like I get neck pain."

Speaking about what has changed about 'Koffee With Karan' over the years, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director explained, "When I see myself in season one (of Koffee With Karan), I feel like there was this innocent child who is asking questions like an elocutionist, trying to be very prim and proper in my delivery. Over the seasons, I feel like there's a lot of unabashedness, a lot of ease. Now I'm more like my self, not bothered about how I am looking, how I'm sitting, whether my expressions are too much."

With respect to movies, Karan Johar's next directorial is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.