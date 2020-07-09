Angad Bedi On Theatrical Versus OTT Release: We Just Want Maximum People To Watch Our Films

The dynamics of the Hindi film industry has changed during the pandemic, especially with regard to the way movies are released. Many films are opting for release on OTT platforms over the traditional theatrical release. While this has irked theatre owners, others believe that this is the compulsion of the times we live in.

Angad Bedi, whose next film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is all set to release on Netflix, says that as an actor, he only wants as many people as possible to watch his work. He also says that the predicament that even big stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana find themselves in, is the same.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Angad said, "Everybody is watching everything on the web these days. Be it Verdict or Inside Edge (his previous digital works), I know the kind of reach web has. Also, theatres are yet to open and even if they do, I'm not sure how many will take the risk of going out. Mr Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's film and even films of Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar are releasing online. It's same for us all. We want maximum people to watch our work."

"I look forward to at least two releases in a year, but 2020 is different. People need to see your last work to get you more work...," he added.

Talking about getting back to work, Angad said, "It's not just about a few people, there are many who earn on a per day basis. This year has been economically zero, same for the entertainment industry. So we need to work it out. I had started shooting for MumBhai when lockdown happened; this gap actually didn't benefit me. For an artiste, athlete or any performer this period was like rusting and not resting."

Gunjan Saxena also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. The film has been directed by Sharan Sharma, and is a biopic on the first woman pilot of the Indian Air Force to fly into combat.

