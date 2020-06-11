Gunjan Saxena On Her Biopic Teaser: Hope Everyone Will Enjoy My Story

Gunjan Saxena Was Set To Release On April 24, 2020

Gunjan also added that it was her one-track mind, that helped her reach the formidable goal. "None of the life journeys is a walk in park and mine was no different. But at times a one-track mind on goal does help. During my tenure in IAF, whatever little I could achieve was with the help of men and women in blue uniforms," she said.

Janhvi Kapoor Hopes To Make Real Gunjan Saxena Proud

Talking about working with director Sharan Sharma, she added, "I have always admired his honesty, sincerity and a sensitive compassion while portraying my life on big screen. Everybody at my age has a story to tell. Lucky few like me have Sharan and Janhvi to narrate my story.... I sincerely hope everyone will enjoy the movie not because it is my story but more so because of the honest work of Sharan and his team."

Actress Janhvi also shared Gunjan Saxena's post on her Instagram profile and wrote in the caption, "It's an honour to know you let alone have the privilege to be able to understand your journey and share it with the world. Hope we make you proud, Gunjan Mam."

Gunjan Saxena's Netflix Release Date Will Be Announced Soon

The film follows the story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena who flew Cheetah helicopters in the Kargil war zone. Reportedly, film director Sharan Sharma got in touch with NDTV for its report on India's first women combat aviators published in 1999, which talks about Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena and Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan. The film is co-written by Sharan Sharma and Nikhil Mehrotra.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl stars Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi and Manav Vij in the lead roles. The makers are yet to announce the new release date of the film.