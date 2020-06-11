Gunjan Saxena On Her Biopic Teaser: Hope Everyone Will Enjoy My Story
Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Earlier this week, the makers released a teaser of the film based on the first female Indian Air Force Pilot in a combat zone. While fans are really excited to see the film, real Gunjan Saxena also shared her thoughts on the first teaser of the film.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was set to see a theatrical release on April 24, 2020, will now premiere on Netflix instead, due to the ongoing pandemic. The teaser shared by the makers is a montage of pictures featuring the real Gunjan Saxena with Janhvi Kapoor's voiceover.
On Wednesday, after watching the teaser, the former IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena shared her thoughts with an elaborate post. She went on to reveal that the experience was sweet and unforgettable. The post read, "Very rarely have old memories flashed in front of me in such a sweet manner as was experienced after watching my montage with voice over of Janhvi Kapoor. I guess it is the time for the culmination of an enriching journey which started with Sharan Sharma three years back. And what a journey it has been with Sharan."
Gunjan also added that it was her one-track mind, that helped her reach the formidable goal. "None of the life journeys is a walk in park and mine was no different. But at times a one-track mind on goal does help. During my tenure in IAF, whatever little I could achieve was with the help of men and women in blue uniforms," she said.
Talking about working with director Sharan Sharma, she added, "I have always admired his honesty, sincerity and a sensitive compassion while portraying my life on big screen. Everybody at my age has a story to tell. Lucky few like me have Sharan and Janhvi to narrate my story.... I sincerely hope everyone will enjoy the movie not because it is my story but more so because of the honest work of Sharan and his team."
Actress Janhvi also shared Gunjan Saxena's post on her Instagram profile and wrote in the caption, "It's an honour to know you let alone have the privilege to be able to understand your journey and share it with the world. Hope we make you proud, Gunjan Mam."
The film follows the story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena who flew Cheetah helicopters in the Kargil war zone. Reportedly, film director Sharan Sharma got in touch with NDTV for its report on India's first women combat aviators published in 1999, which talks about Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena and Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan. The film is co-written by Sharan Sharma and Nikhil Mehrotra.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl stars Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi and Manav Vij in the lead roles. The makers are yet to announce the new release date of the film.
