Anurag Kashyap's Assistant Reveals How The Director Reacted When An Actress Suggested Sexual Favours

A Female Actor Insisted On Meeting Anurag Kashyap When The Latter Was Casting For Gulaal

Jaydeep Sarkar took to his Twitter page and wrote, "This is the right time to recount this story. I was an assistant with @anuragkashyap72 in 2004. I was looking into secondary casting for ‘Gulaal' and was meeting many actors.A young actress, who really wanted a part in the film insisted she wanted to meet Anurag."

Jaydeep Says The Actress Thought The Only Way To Get The Role Was Through 'Casting Couch'

He continued, "She waited a while and then Anurag got done with a narration and agreed to meet her. The young actress probably assumed the only way to get the role was through the ‘casting couch'. She tried suggesting a few ‘favours' verbally."

'When Anurag Politely Ignored It, She Gently Let Her Sari Pallu Drop,' Recalls Jaydeep Sarkar

He continued, "But when Anurag politely ignored it, she gently let her sari pallu drop. A few times. At this point, Anurag got up and requested her to not do this. He told her she would get the part if she was the right fit and nothing else would work. Saying this, he walked out of the room, disappointed."

Anurag Kashyap Was Disappointed With The Female Actor's Behaviour

"I was shocked by what I saw, but I had seen a hero get out of a situation, with respect and empathy for her. Later he told me he was disappointed that so many young women feel this is the only way they can make it," Sarkar wrote in his tweet.

Jaydeep Sarkar Says Anurag Kashyap Always Respected Women

He further wrote, "I don't blame the woman! Many like her come into the industry, believing this is how you get cast in a movie. And that may even be true, much like in any other field of work. But having worked with Anurag, especially in casting, the one thing I always observed was his absolute respect for women."