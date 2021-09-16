EXCLUSIVE! Helmet Writer Rohan Shankar: Rural Backdrop Makes A Story More Relatable For The Audience

Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Verma and Sharib Hashmi-starrer Helmet has been receiving a positive response from the masses. Directed by Satram Ramani, the film was released on September 3, 2021, on ZEE5. Helmet caught everyone's attention with its bold yet informative subject as it generates awareness about the usage of the condom.

Screenwriter Rohan Shankar has not left any stone unturned to make the film entertaining and informative. For the unversed, Rohan Shankar has also written popular Bollywood films like Luka Chuppi, Mimi and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, in which he showed unique subjects effectively.

Recently, Filmibeat got in touch with Rohan Shankar and asked him about the huge concentration of rural backdrops, while making films or web series. In an exclusive chat with us, Rohan said, "I believe there is as such no formula for a successful story or making a blockbuster script. But in recent times, there are many projects which have become hits and were set up in the rural backdrops. So, I think many people have started to believe it as a formula and have started using it. In my opinion, every story has its own kind of set-up. If I base a Marathi love story in Banaras or Lucknow, it would look odd. So, every story has its own requirements and we have to fulfil them."

Rohan Shankar further added, "There is no denial that a rural backdrop makes a story more relatable for the audience. But there should be proper usage for it. I think there are more opportunities in our country. I believe, if we start presenting every story on a rural backdrop then at some moment, people will lose their interest or the story would look the same even though it has a different head and tail to it. So, in my opinion, people should start trying variety in terms of the story and also in terms of the setup."

When asked about the positive response to Helmet, Rohan Shankar replied, "It has been very well received by the audience. People from the fraternity and the audience too for whom we make a film are also loving it. More than the love, I believe my success is that people have accepted the story. I think it will help change the minds of many people towards their stigma of using condoms."

Talking about Helmet, the film is produced by Sony Pictures India and Dino Morea.