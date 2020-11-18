Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Story About The Day Brother Aparshakti Khurana Was Born

Aparshakti Khurana turned 33 on Wednesday (November 18), and received a heart touching birthday wish from his elder brother Ayushmann Khurrana. Sharing a couple of candid pictures of them, Ayushmann wrote the most loving note recounting events of the day 'Apari' was born, a story he hadn't shared with him before.

Ayushmann took to his Instagram handle to wish Aparshakti with this note: "When you were born I was hardly three but I remember that day quite vividly. I'd long hair and papa had tied a tight pony, because of which I really wanted to cry. Had put on a brave facade in front of him and thought I will break down when I will see mama. Mama was obviously in the hospital (PGI Chandigarh). And when I saw you for the first time I forgot about my pain. You were beautiful. And you've grown up to be the most beautiful human. I have never shared this story with you. Happy birthday Apari @aparshakti_khurana. ❤️ Love you!"

See his post here.

Aparshakti and Ayushmann Khurrana have taken the Hindi film industry by storm with the kind of work they have been putting out. The two brothers have delivered multiple acclaimed performances in movies that have been both, commercially and critically successful.

Aparshakti, who entered the industry a few years after his brother, feels he still has a long way to go before he can be called equal to his brother and be compared with him.

Talking about work, Aparshakti was last seen in Street Dancer 3D, a dance drama directed by Remo D'Souza. The film also starred Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi.

He is all set to play his first lead role in the movie Helmet. He will be sharing screen space with Pranutan Bahl in the comedy drama, which is being co-produced by Dino Morea. Helmet also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.

