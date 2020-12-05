'Apne 2 Will Be My Special Tribute To Three Generations Of Deols,' Says Anil Sharma On Dharmendra, Bobby, Sunny's Film

Earlier this week, on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, director Anil Sharma officially announced the sequel to his 2007 film Apne. Titled Apne 2, the much awaited film will bring the three generations of Deol family together on the big screen for the first time.

Recently, while speaking with Spotboye, Anil Sharma opened up about this much awaited sequel which stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol in leading roles.

Spilling the beans about the project, Sharma told the entertainment portal, "Apne 2 will take up the story exactly fifteen years after we left off in Apne. In that sense this is a true sequel, and not just a successful film's title being recycled. It takes the story of the same family of kickboxers forward that we saw in Apne 2, this time with grandson Karan Deol added to the Parivar."

The Gadar: Ek Prem Katha director revealed that the sequel was in the pipeline for four years.

"But we couldn't go ahead with the sequel until we had a solid script in our hands. We are now ready to take the story from Apne forward. Audiences need not wonder whether this is going to be a different story with the Deols playing different characters. The sequel will carry forward the story of the same family as Apne in 2007, just like The Godfather 2 which carried forward the story of the Corleone family," Anil told Spotboye.

Apne 2 is slated to hit the theatrical screens on Diwali 2021. Speaking about the same, Anil Sharma added, "It will depend on which way the Coronavirus situation goes. Right now we can't say anything for sure. But yes, if all goes well, Apne 2 will be in theatres in Diwali next year."

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol recently revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor is currently in isolation and keeping well.

