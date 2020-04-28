    For Quick Alerts
      Arjun Kapoor Announces Sale Of His Favourite Closet Items To Raise Funds For Stray Animals

      Arjun Kapoor has been contributing to Coronavirus aid in whatever ways he can. The actor has announced that he will put on sale some of his most cherished things from his personal closet, to raise money for animals being affected by the Coronavirus lockdown.

      Arjun Announces Sale Of Favourite Closet Items For Charity

      In a video shared on his Instagram, Arjun said, "I have been doing my best to support as many organizations I can in this crucial hour of need. Whilst we are battling with the pandemic, we must also not forget to be humane to the animals that need our help."

      Talking about the effect that the Coronavirus lockdown is having on stray animals, he said, "there's been a staggering increase in animals starving on streets because their usual sources of food - like our street stalls and restaurants - have closed."

      Arjun also said that he will be picking out his favourite pieces from his closet and photographing them himself and putting them up online.

      He continued, "In my small way, I am supporting the efforts for World For All, which is providing food and water to stray animals during this lockdown and I'm putting up for sale some pieces from my closet in an online fundraiser."

      "The sale proceeds will entirely go to them. So, I hope people will join me in supporting this important cause," Arjun added.

      Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, "Whilst we are battling with the pandemic, we must also not forget to be humane to the animals that need our help. I am supporting the efforts of @worldforallanimaladoptions, which is providing food and water to stray animals during this lockdown and I'm putting up for sale some pieces from my closet in an online fundraiser. The sale proceeds will entirely go to them. @SaltScout Big thanks to our partners are helping make this possible: @customizing_creativity @theshoelaundry1," (sic).

      Whilst we are battling with the pandemic, we must also not forget to be humane to the animals that need our help. I am supporting the efforts of @worldforallanimaladoptions, which is providing food and water to stray animals during this lockdown and I’m putting up for sale some pieces from my closet in an online fundraiser. The sale proceeds will entirely go to them. @SaltScout Big thanks to our partners are helping make this possible: @customizing_creativity @theshoelaundry1

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 19:07 [IST]
