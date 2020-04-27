Arjun Kapoor Blames Alia Bhatt's 'Famous' Koffee With Karan Episode For Dumb Image Of Actors!

For the longest time, Alia Bhatt was trolled on social media for her infamous 'goof-up' on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan in 2012. During the rapid fire round, on being quizzed who is the President of India, the actress had blurted out 'Prithviraj Chauhan', which led to various memes and jokes on her for many years.

Recently, in a quiz with Film Companion, Arjun Kapoor was asked to answer the pin code of his area - Juhu. The Panipat actor gave the right answer - 400049.

However, he also added, "Why would I not know? That is a really low benchmark to set for actors. People must be thinking 'Oh God!' That one question of Alia (Bhatt) on Koffee With Karan destroyed our combined IQ of the film fraternity."

Meanwhile, post the 'famous' Koffee With Karan episode, Alia took all the memes and jokes on her quite sportingly. Speaking about it, she said, "I would rather be stupid than pretend to be intelligent. People connect with you when you make mistakes.

Later, she even teamed up with AIB for a video titled 'Genius Of The Year', as her response to the entire episode.

Speaking about films, Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared screen space in Abhishek Verman's 2014 film 2 States. The film is based on author Chetan Bhagat's best-selling novel of the same name.

Currently, Arjun is in lockdown with his sister Anshula at their Mumbai home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor has been giving fans a sneak-peek into his isolation life by posting pictures and videos of his daily activities. Recently, he even raised funds for the families of 300 daily wage earners by going on a virtual date, through his sister's online fund-raising platform, Fankind.

Talking about films, the actor's upcoming project is Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, alongside Parineeti Chopra.

